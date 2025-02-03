Revolutionizing Gig Workers' Health: New Scheme Under PM-JAY
The Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the Labour Department, is developing a plan to extend healthcare under PM Jan Arogya Yojana to 1 crore gig workers, as per Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil. The initiative ensures gig workers' social security through a potential fully or partially centrally funded scheme.
The Finance Ministry, in collaboration with the Labour Department, is formulating a new scheme under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) to provide healthcare coverage to nearly 1 crore gig workers. Expenditure Secretary Manoj Govil revealed that the modalities of the scheme are currently being devised.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced during her Budget speech that gig workers will receive identity cards and registration via the e-Shram portal, granting them access to healthcare services under PM-JAY.
The social security scheme could potentially be a fully Central Sector initiative or a centrally sponsored scheme with a 60:40 cost-sharing arrangement between the Centre and states, Govil noted. Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY is renowned as the world's largest health assurance scheme, offering health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to over 12 crore vulnerable families.
