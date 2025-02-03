Pioneering National Seminar Champions Natural Farming in India

A prominent national seminar focused on natural farming was convened by the Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. The event drew office bearers, farmers, agri-technologists, and influencers from West Bengal and 15 additional states, highlighting the commitment to sustainable farming methodologies.

Shri Ram Nath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, emphasized the need for governmental support in natural farming through his representative. Esteemed guests, including policymakers and scientists, contributed vital insights on enhancing India's agricultural practices. Notable speakers featured Prof. P. B. Sharma, Prof. R. K. Khandal, and Dr. Narender Kumar, among others, underscored the seminar's mission to integrate ecological farming techniques with traditional methods.

The seminar addressed strategies such as reducing reliance on synthetic chemicals and emphasizing the use of organic materials to nurture soil health and biodiversity. The goal includes encouraging one crore farmers to adapt to these sustainable practices, ultimately improving farmer income and crop quality. The event concluded with attendees pledging to implement natural farming in their communities, aiming for healthier Indian soils and lucrative global exports.

