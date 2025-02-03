Cube InvIT Reports Strong Growth with a DPU of ₹3.25 in Q3 2024-25

In a statement released from New Delhi, Cube Highways Trust has disclosed its financial outcomes for the nine-month period until December 31, 2024. The trust, commonly known as Cube InvIT, reported a consolidated income of ₹25,746.21 million, complemented by an EBITDA of ₹18,069.21 million.

The Board of Directors sanctioned a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of ₹3.25 for the third quarter of FY 2024-25, allocating an overall distribution amount of ₹4,336.96 million. The cut-off for distribution eligibility is February 4, 2025, with payments scheduled by February 11, 2025.

Pankaj Vasani, the Group CFO, emphasized the consistent year-over-year growth. Revenue increased by 14.04% and EBITDA by 25.22%. The portfolio's valuation escalated to an Asset Under Management of ₹290,291 million. The trust continues to uphold AAA/Stable credit ratings from prominent agencies.

