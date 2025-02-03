Celebrating a Century: Indian Railways' Electrification Milestone

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway zone celebrated a momentous occasion on Monday, marking a century of electrification in Indian Railways. A lively walkathon and an insightful photo exhibition were organized to mark this historic event.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil inaugurated the walkathon at Vijayawada Railway Station, drawing participation from railway personnel, passengers, and students. The event aimed to highlight the substantial progress made by Indian Railways over the past century.

An official release provided by the division detailed the electrification journey, pointing out the remarkable achievement of Indian Railways, which stands at 96.99 per cent electrification of its broad-gauge network. This transformative journey began with the inaugural electric train journey in India on February 3, 1925, between Victoria Terminus and Kurla in Mumbai under the British Raj.

(With inputs from agencies.)