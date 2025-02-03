Left Menu

Divi's Laboratories: Profit Soars 65% Amid Strategic Expansion

Divi's Laboratories reported a 65% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 589 crore for the December quarter, driven by strong sales. The company's expansion efforts include the ongoing Kakinada Project. The board re-appointed Kiran S Divi as CEO for another five years.

Divi's Laboratories has announced a considerable financial uplift, reporting a 65% year-on-year rise in its profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 589 crore for the December quarter. This surge is attributed to robust sales momentum across various markets.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant has also commenced commercial operations of a segment of their ambitious Kakinada Project (Unit-III) from January 1, 2025, with expectations of full operational capacity within six months.

The board approved the re-appointment of Kiran S Divi as CEO for another five-year term, aligning leadership stability with their growth narrative. Shares saw a positive impact, increasing by 3.69% on the BSE, trading at Rs 5,829.75 per share.

