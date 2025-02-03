Airlines Under Siege: Hoax Bomb Threat Surge
The government reported that 13 individuals were arrested in 2024 over hoax bomb threats against airlines. A total of 728 threats were received, mainly by domestic carriers. IndiGo faced the most threats, followed by Air India. Foreign carriers also received a small number. Robust protocols are in place to address these threats.
In a concerning development for the aviation industry, government data revealed that 13 arrests have been made in 2024 related to hoax bomb threats targeting airlines.
The civil aviation ministry, reporting in Rajya Sabha, disclosed that a staggering 728 bomb threats were recorded, with domestic flights bearing the brunt of these incidents. IndiGo emerged as the primary target with 216 threats.
As hoax bomb threat numbers climbed, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security enforced stringent measures, requiring every airport to have a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, ensuring aviation security protocols are robust and threats are swiftly evaluated.
