Left Menu

Budget 2025: A Blueprint for Non-Inflationary Growth and Economic Transformation

The Union Budget 2025 focuses on non-inflationary growth through strategic fiscal management and capital expenditure, amounting to Rs 15.68 lakh crores. Key changes include a comprehensive tax code, rationalization of duties, and initiatives to bolster the economy's demand-supply dynamics, aiming at macroeconomic stability and enhanced governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:51 IST
Budget 2025: A Blueprint for Non-Inflationary Growth and Economic Transformation
A post-Budget conference organised by FICCI (Image: FICCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025 has been designed as a catalyst for non-inflationary growth, prioritizing capital expenditure through strategic fiscal management. At a FICCI conference, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey detailed how the government plans to utilize its Rs 15.68 lakh crores borrowing exclusively for capital investment, eschewing traditional revenue expenditure approaches.

Pandey highlighted the unprecedented focus on capital projects, with Rs 11.21 lakh crores dedicated to central spending and Rs 4.27 lakh crores allocated as grants for state-led projects. This strategy, alongside achieving a fiscal deficit of 4.8% against the 4.9% target, sets a path towards further reduction to 4.4% in the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget also returns Rs 1 lakh crore to the middle class, encouraging both savings and consumption, which Pandey argued will fortify bank liquidity and fuel industry growth. Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman, Ravi Agrawal, introduced a 'PRUDENT' tax framework, emphasizing growth through transparency and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025