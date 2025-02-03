Left Menu

Global Energy Titans Unite at India Energy Week 2025

India Energy Week 2025, spanning February 11-14, will host over 20 energy ministers, key leaders from Fortune 500 companies, and international organizations. As the second-largest energy event globally, it aims to tackle crucial challenges and foster collaboration to shape the future of energy, featuring diverse thematic zones and country pavilions.

Updated: 03-02-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 20:10 IST
India Energy Week 2025 (Image: X/@IndiaEnergyWeek). Image Credit: ANI
Energy ministers from more than 20 countries, along with executives from leading global organizations, are set to converge at the India Energy Week (IEW) in New Delhi, from February 11-14. Among the participants are diplomats, ambassadors, and over 90 CEOs from top Fortune 500 energy companies.

The event, which covers over 1 lakh square meters, is billed as the world's second-largest energy gathering, building on its past successes to cement its status as an essential hub for the energy sector. As one of the first significant energy conventions of 2025, IEW will address pivotal challenges facing the industry this year.

Notable figures expected to attend include Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Dkt Doto Mashaka Biteko, and Yonis Ali Guedi. High-ranking officials from leading international organizations such as the IEF and OPEC have also confirmed their participation, alongside senior leaders from major energy firms who will address critical sectoral issues.

