Clampdown on Overloading: Haryana Minister Takes Charge

In a decisive move against transport violations, Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij personally inspected vehicles on Ambala-Naraingarh road to enforce rules against overloading.

The operation uncovered several vehicles with incomplete documents, and violations such as missing permits, unlicensed drivers, and overweight loads were noted.

Vij reiterated his commitment to enforcing transport laws, stressing that no vehicle without proper documentation will be tolerated, and instructed officials to establish checkpoints for rigorous document checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)