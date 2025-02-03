Left Menu

European Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

European shares experienced their largest single-day drop in over a month due to fears of a trade war escalation, spurred by U.S. President Trump's tariffs on several countries. Automakers and luxury goods makers led the declines, with Germany's market hit hardest amid existing economic and political challenges.

European shares have logged their most significant one-day decline in more than a month, driven primarily by automakers as investors respond to the threat of escalating trade tensions. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 10% levy targeting China.

Canada and Mexico hastily announced retaliatory levies, while China also prepared countermeasures. Trump also hinted that European tariffs are imminent though offered no specifics. This uncertainty sent the export-heavy STOXX 600 index down by 0.9%, with Germany's DAX suffering the steepest fall among regional markets.

Germany faces challenges from both a slowing economy and political instability, leaving it vulnerable amid potential U.S. tariffs. Automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz led with sectoral declines, while luxury goods makers like LVMH fell post-tariff announcements. Meanwhile, euro zone bonds saw an uptick as investors sought safer assets.

