European Markets Tumble Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

European shares have logged their most significant one-day decline in more than a month, driven primarily by automakers as investors respond to the threat of escalating trade tensions. Over the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump announced tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico, alongside a 10% levy targeting China.

Canada and Mexico hastily announced retaliatory levies, while China also prepared countermeasures. Trump also hinted that European tariffs are imminent though offered no specifics. This uncertainty sent the export-heavy STOXX 600 index down by 0.9%, with Germany's DAX suffering the steepest fall among regional markets.

Germany faces challenges from both a slowing economy and political instability, leaving it vulnerable amid potential U.S. tariffs. Automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz led with sectoral declines, while luxury goods makers like LVMH fell post-tariff announcements. Meanwhile, euro zone bonds saw an uptick as investors sought safer assets.

