K2 Infragen Secures Landmark Road Project in Gujarat

K2 Infragen, a key player in infrastructure development, announced on Tuesday the acquisition of a substantial road project in Gujarat, valued at Rs 142 crore.

The contract involves the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the Jetpur-Somnath road section, aiming to upgrade and strengthen this essential route. This project is a signal of the company's growing portfolio, now at Rs 550 crore, and its commitment to enhancing regional transport infrastructure.

K2 Infragen's Managing Director, Pankaj Sharma, emphasized the significance of this new venture, highlighting the company's goal of finishing the bulk of construction within the current year, despite a 2026 completion deadline. Additionally, the company is looking to diversify by seeking opportunities in the burgeoning solar EPC market. Based in Gurugram, K2 Infragen continues to expand its footprint in the power and infrastructure sectors.

