Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Fatal Highway Collision in Kanpur

A tragic accident on the Kanpur-Sagar highway resulted in three deaths and three serious injuries after two trucks collided and caught fire. The incident, which happened near Chirka village, brought highway traffic to a standstill, with emergency services responding swiftly to the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Up) | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:59 IST
Tragic Inferno: Fatal Highway Collision in Kanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic collision on the Kanpur-Sagar highway led to a devastating fire, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving three others seriously injured, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night near Chirka village when two trucks collided head-on, subsequently catching fire.

Following the accident, transport on the highway was disrupted for nearly 10 kilometers, as emergency services scrambled to respond.

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025