Tragic Inferno: Fatal Highway Collision in Kanpur
A tragic accident on the Kanpur-Sagar highway resulted in three deaths and three serious injuries after two trucks collided and caught fire. The incident, which happened near Chirka village, brought highway traffic to a standstill, with emergency services responding swiftly to the scene.
Updated: 04-02-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:59 IST
A tragic collision on the Kanpur-Sagar highway led to a devastating fire, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and leaving three others seriously injured, police reported on Tuesday.
The incident occurred late Monday night near Chirka village when two trucks collided head-on, subsequently catching fire.
Following the accident, transport on the highway was disrupted for nearly 10 kilometers, as emergency services scrambled to respond.
