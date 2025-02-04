Left Menu

Kaushalya Logistics Expands Network with New Bihar Depot

Kaushalya Logistics Limited has launched a new depot in Bathnaha, Bihar, boosting its operational presence under the CCFA model for ACC (Adani Cement Group). This expansion increases the company's sites to 90, with ambitions to handle 3 lakh metric tons of cement monthly, fortifying its logistics services for the cement industry.

Updated: 04-02-2025 13:54 IST
  • India

Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a key player in logistic services for the cement industry, has inaugurated a new depot in Bathnaha, Bihar. This move is part of its CCFA model operations for ACC (Adani Cement Group), marking another expansion in its logistical operations.

The company's expansion increases its operational sites to 90 and denotes the fourth depot in its collaboration with ACC under the CCFA model. Kaushalya Logistics aims to handle 3 lakh metric tons of cement monthly, showcasing its resolve to strengthen logistics capabilities and operational efficiency across India.

The Managing Director, Uddhav Poddar, emphasized the strategic importance of this development, highlighting how it aligns with the firm's commitment to effective logistics solutions in the cement sector. This expansion is deemed crucial for supporting Kaushalya Logistics' growth trajectory and reinforcing its role as a dependable logistics partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

