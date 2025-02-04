New Orders Boost NewMalayalam Steel's Expansion Plans

PNN Mumbai [Maharashtra], February 4: NewMalayalam Steel Limited (NSE: NMSTEEL), a key player in the galvanized pipes, tubes, and sheets market, has announced the acquisition of fresh orders totaling Rs9.24 Cr from various domestic clients.

The recent orders include a substantial request dated January 25th, 2025, for 800 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes valued at Rs5.69 Cr. Another significant order dated January 16th, 2025, was placed for 500 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes, with a worth of Rs3.55 Cr.

In the past month, NewMalayalam Steel has amassed orders totaling Rs41 Cr, underscoring its strategy to enhance market presence and strengthen customer connections. These developments signify the company's dedication to providing high-quality steel products and supporting its long-term growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)