Ashiyana: A Sky-High Epitome of Luxury Living

Rising above Mumbai's bustling locale, Ashiyana offers a luxurious escape with its panoramic sea views and sophisticated design. This Nepean Sea Road penthouse, crafted by KKD Studio, spans an impressive 20,000 square feet, blending opulence with minimalism to create a 'villa in the sky'.

Ashiyana not only serves as a home but as a serene haven where expansive sea vistas dance harmoniously with impeccably curated interiors. The penthouse stands as a testament to Krish Kothari's ability to intertwine grandeur with understated design, offering a blend that is seen throughout the home in carefully selected materials and a peaceful yet sumptuous palette.

One striking feature of this architectural marvel is the artfully installed smoked mirror ceiling in the living area, with a lofty height of 13 feet, embracing both luxury and artistic reflection. The design elements in Ashiyana illustrate a meticulous attention to detail, where each choice, from fixtures to finishes, underscores an unwavering commitment to marrying form and function.

Throughout a comprehensive 290-day build, the transition from blueprint to reality was navigated with precision, overcoming unique structural hurdles presented by the older building. With guidance from expert structural engineers and MEP teams, KKD Studio's execution was flawless, creating a residence celebrated for its aesthetic magnificence and functional excellence.

