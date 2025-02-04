Left Menu

Indus Net Technologies Acquires RankTech Solutions to Enhance Video Engagement

Indus Net Technologies Limited (INT.) has acquired RankTech Solutions, a leading provider of enterprise video engagement solutions. This strategic move aims to enhance INT.'s offerings, especially in banking, telecom, and healthcare. INT. has appointed Anil Kastaur as an Advisor to leverage his expertise in guiding its strategic direction.

Indus Net Technologies (INT.) Acquires RankTech Solutions to Elevate AI-Driven Enterprise Video Engagement. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indus Net Technologies Limited (INT.), Mumbai-based digital service provider, has announced its acquisition of RankTech Solutions, a company renowned for its enterprise video engagement solutions.

This acquisition is part of INT.'s ongoing strategy to bolster customer experience across diverse sectors, including banking, telecom, and healthcare. RankTech's pioneering platforms, highlighted by the world's first mobile video banking solution, bring valuable expertise to INT.'s portfolio.

In a strategic addition, Anil Kastaur, Managing Director of RankTech Solutions, will join INT. as an Advisor. His extensive industry knowledge is anticipated to drive INT.'s strategic initiatives forward. The integration of advanced AI-driven video solutions from RankTech promises to offer clients immersive and interactive customer experiences in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

