Indus Net Technologies Acquires RankTech Solutions to Enhance Video Engagement

Indus Net Technologies Limited (INT.), Mumbai-based digital service provider, has announced its acquisition of RankTech Solutions, a company renowned for its enterprise video engagement solutions.

This acquisition is part of INT.'s ongoing strategy to bolster customer experience across diverse sectors, including banking, telecom, and healthcare. RankTech's pioneering platforms, highlighted by the world's first mobile video banking solution, bring valuable expertise to INT.'s portfolio.

In a strategic addition, Anil Kastaur, Managing Director of RankTech Solutions, will join INT. as an Advisor. His extensive industry knowledge is anticipated to drive INT.'s strategic initiatives forward. The integration of advanced AI-driven video solutions from RankTech promises to offer clients immersive and interactive customer experiences in the near future.

(With inputs from agencies.)