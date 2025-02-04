Left Menu

Asian Paints Faces Profit Dip Amid Festive Season Slump

Asian Paints reported a 23.5% drop in net profit for Q3 2024 due to muted demand and a weak festive season. Revenue decreased by 6%, influenced by economic conditions and downtrading. The company remains cautiously optimistic about future demand recovery while focusing on brand investment and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:59 IST
Asian Paints Faces Profit Dip Amid Festive Season Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Paints reported a significant decline in consolidated net profit, dropping 23.5% to Rs 1,128.43 crore in the third quarter ending December 2024. The reduction is attributed to muted demand and a weak festive season, marking a fall from the Rs 1,475.16 crore profit in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations also decreased by 6% to Rs 8,549.44 crore, affected by downtrading and subdued festive demand. Total expenses reduced to Rs 7,224.10 crore, slightly down by 1.33% year-on-year. Despite sequential improvements, operating margins suffered due to an adverse mix and increased sales expenses, said CEO Amit Syngle.

The international business saw a 5% increase in sales, thanks to better conditions in markets like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, offset by currency issues in Ethiopia and Egypt. Despite current challenges, Asian Paints maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook, keeping focus on brand and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025