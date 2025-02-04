Trade Winds Shift: India Emerges Beneficiary Amidst US-China Tariff Clash
India stands to gain as the US-China trade war intensifies, despite facing potential tariffs on some exports. Government sources highlight a likely increase in Indian exports, citing past gains during similar tensions. As US and China impose reciprocal tariffs, India's export sentiment remains optimistic.
- Country:
- India
India is poised to benefit from the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, according to government sources speaking to ANI. Though India may face increased tariffs on select products, the overall export volume to the US is expected to rise.
With President Donald Trump recently imposing tariffs on Chinese imports—and after temporary suspensions on tariffs for Mexico and Canada—China retaliated by instituting tariffs on American coal, LNG, and crude oil. Despite potential challenges for India, officials remain optimistic about growth opportunities.
During Trump's previous administration, India's exports to the US surged from USD 57 billion to USD 73 billion amid trade disputes. Historical trends support a positive outlook for Indian exporters, bolstered by sentiments of rising export values. The ongoing tariff negotiations could enhance India's exports further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- China
- trade war
- tariffs
- exports
- Trump
- tariff clash
- Indian exporters
- US-China trade conflict
ALSO READ
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises
Stacy Dixon Takes Center Stage in Trump's Intelligence Appointments
TikTok's Swift Revival: Trump's Surprise Intervention
Trump's Second Inauguration: A New Era Begins
A Unique Rally on the Eve of Power Transition: Trump and Musk Set to Transform Governance