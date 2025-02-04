Trade Winds Shift: India Emerges Beneficiary Amidst US-China Tariff Clash

India is poised to benefit from the escalating trade tensions between the United States and China, according to government sources speaking to ANI. Though India may face increased tariffs on select products, the overall export volume to the US is expected to rise.

With President Donald Trump recently imposing tariffs on Chinese imports—and after temporary suspensions on tariffs for Mexico and Canada—China retaliated by instituting tariffs on American coal, LNG, and crude oil. Despite potential challenges for India, officials remain optimistic about growth opportunities.

During Trump's previous administration, India's exports to the US surged from USD 57 billion to USD 73 billion amid trade disputes. Historical trends support a positive outlook for Indian exporters, bolstered by sentiments of rising export values. The ongoing tariff negotiations could enhance India's exports further.

(With inputs from agencies.)