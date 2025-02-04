Left Menu

China Strikes Back: Google in the Crosshairs Amid US-China Trade Tensions

China has announced retaliatory measures against the US, including tariffs on various imports and an antitrust probe into Google. Despite censorship challenges, Google maintains a sales and engineering presence in China. The investigation could relate to Google's Android dominance amidst the ongoing US-China trade war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:15 IST
In a significant escalation of trade tensions, China unveiled a series of retaliatory actions against the United States on Tuesday. The measures include imposing tariffs on US imports such as coal, liquefied natural gas, and crude oil. Moreover, China launched an antitrust investigation into tech giant Google, adding two other American firms to a list of unreliable entities that could hinder their future investments within Chinese borders.

The relationship between China and Google has been intricate and often fraught with challenges since the early 2000s. Google launched its Chinese-language search engine google.cn in 2006, under the condition of complying with Beijing's censorship laws. However, by 2010, Google ceased its operations in mainland China due to cyberattacks and an increasing reluctance to censor search results, redirecting users to its Hong Kong site. As a result, Google's core services have been largely inaccessible in China under the nation's expansive Great Firewall.

Despite these restrictions, Google still sustains a foothold in the Chinese market, focusing on sales and engineering, particularly within its advertising business. The antitrust probe announced by China's State Administration for Market Regulation is seen as a potential bargaining point in the trade war with the US. Experts suggest the investigation might center on Google's Android operating system's market dominance, following similar antitrust accusations against Google in regions like the EU, South Korea, and India.

