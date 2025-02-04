Eleganz Interiors Sets IPO Price Band, Targets Rs 78 Crore Market Debut
Eleganz Interiors announces a price band of Rs 123-130 per share for its Rs 78 crore IPO, opening on February 7 and closing on February 11. The IPO consists of 60.05 lakh equity shares. Proceeds will address debt, working capital, and corporate needs. The company specializes in corporate spaces.
- Country:
- India
Eleganz Interiors, known for its interior fit-out solutions, has set a price range of Rs 123 to Rs 130 per share for its upcoming Rs 78 crore initial public offering (IPO), the company announced on Tuesday. The IPO is scheduled to open on February 7 and close on February 11.
The shares will be listed on NSE's Emerge platform, targeting small and medium enterprises. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares. The IPO represents a fresh issue of 60.05 lakh equity shares, each valued at Rs 10. The company aims to raise approximately Rs 78.07 crore through this public issue.
The proceeds will be used to repay debt, manage working capital, and fund general corporate projects. As of December 31, 2024, Eleganz Interiors' order book comprises 47 ongoing projects with a total contract value of Rs 434.86 crore across 40 lakh sq ft of developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PLI Scheme Boosts India's White Goods Manufacturing with Major Investments
Major Investments Under PLI Scheme Set to Boost White Goods Sector
Genesis Energy CEO to Address Congo Energy & Investment Forum: Vision for 10.5 GW Across Africa
PLI Scheme Boosts Indian Manufacturing with ₹3,516 Cr Investment in AC and LED Components
Bitcoin Boom: States Eye Crypto Investments Amidst Regulatory Shifts