Left Menu

Apollo Global Management Surprises with Stellar Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Apollo Global Management exceeded fourth-quarter profit expectations, driven by strong fee growth and robust retirement business performance. The asset manager took in $33 billion of inflows and increased assets under management by 15%, setting ambitious targets for future growth. Shares rose 4% in response to the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:53 IST
Apollo Global Management Surprises with Stellar Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Apollo Global Management reported impressive fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing analyst expectations and driving shares up 4% in premarket trading. The alternative asset manager benefited from increased fees and a solid showing in its retirement business.

The firm attracted $33 billion in inflows, fueled by its credit-focused strategies and wealth products, resulting in a 15% rise in assets under management to $751 billion. Apollo has ambitious plans to manage $1 trillion by 2026 and $1.5 trillion by 2029.

Fee-related earnings reached a record $554 million, while spread-related earnings grew to $841 million. CEO Marc Rowan, extended for another five years, continues to steer Apollo towards these bold growth targets, amidst a backdrop of strong market performance and strategic investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025