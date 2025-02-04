Apollo Global Management Surprises with Stellar Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Apollo Global Management reported impressive fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing analyst expectations and driving shares up 4% in premarket trading. The alternative asset manager benefited from increased fees and a solid showing in its retirement business.

The firm attracted $33 billion in inflows, fueled by its credit-focused strategies and wealth products, resulting in a 15% rise in assets under management to $751 billion. Apollo has ambitious plans to manage $1 trillion by 2026 and $1.5 trillion by 2029.

Fee-related earnings reached a record $554 million, while spread-related earnings grew to $841 million. CEO Marc Rowan, extended for another five years, continues to steer Apollo towards these bold growth targets, amidst a backdrop of strong market performance and strategic investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)