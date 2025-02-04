PMIS Pilot Project Paves Path for Youth Employment

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), introduced in the 2024-25 Budget, is making strides in enhancing youth employment opportunities. As per the government, the scheme aims to offer internships to one crore young individuals over five years, engaging top 500 companies to achieve this ambitious goal.

Launched on October 3, 2024, the PMIS pilot project has already surpassed expectations by providing 1.27 lakh internship opportunities, with 6.21 lakh applications pouring in from over 1.81 lakh aspirants. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harish Malhotra, revealed these figures during a session at the Rajya Sabha.

In its inaugural round, partner companies extended 82,077 offers, with 28,141 candidates accepting positions. The second round commenced on January 9, with companies refining and posting additional opportunities, poised to fill unoccupied positions and equip the next wave of interns with valuable industry experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)