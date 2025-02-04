Left Menu

PMIS Pilot Project Paves Path for Youth Employment

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, launched in the 2024-25 Budget, seeks to provide internships to one crore youth over five years. The pilot project began in October 2024, and the first round saw over 82,000 offers to 60,866 candidates. A second round commenced in January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:13 IST
PMIS Pilot Project Paves Path for Youth Employment
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), introduced in the 2024-25 Budget, is making strides in enhancing youth employment opportunities. As per the government, the scheme aims to offer internships to one crore young individuals over five years, engaging top 500 companies to achieve this ambitious goal.

Launched on October 3, 2024, the PMIS pilot project has already surpassed expectations by providing 1.27 lakh internship opportunities, with 6.21 lakh applications pouring in from over 1.81 lakh aspirants. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Harish Malhotra, revealed these figures during a session at the Rajya Sabha.

In its inaugural round, partner companies extended 82,077 offers, with 28,141 candidates accepting positions. The second round commenced on January 9, with companies refining and posting additional opportunities, poised to fill unoccupied positions and equip the next wave of interns with valuable industry experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025