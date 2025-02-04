Surging Costs Deflate JK Tyre's Quarterly Profits

Left Menu

JK Tyre & Industries reported a significant decline in its quarterly profit, dropping by 75% to Rs 57 crore, primarily due to increased raw material costs. The company is optimistic about future demand in replacement and OEM sectors, along with opportunities in export markets. The board approved raising its stake in Treel Mobility Solutions.

New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:32 IST
JK Tyre & Industries announced a dramatic 75% drop in consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter. The profit slumped to Rs 57 crore, impacted heavily by rising raw material costs, a stark contrast to the Rs 227 crore profit reported in the same period last fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a dip, falling to Rs 3,674 crore compared to Rs 3,688 crore the prior year. JK Tyre Chairperson & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania attributed margin pressures to increased costs in raw materials, notably natural rubber, which were somewhat mitigated by price revisions and cost optimizations.

Looking forward, the company anticipates growth in the replacement and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) markets, with export prospects fueled by rupee-dollar trends. JK Tyre aims to enhance its product range's premiumization, aiming to boost profitability, while Cavendish Industries Ltd and JK Tornel, Mexico, continue to bolster revenue. Additionally, JK Tyre's board approved increasing its stake in Treel Mobility Solutions to 66%.

