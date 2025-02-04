Left Menu

Green Tech Pioneer Vivek Verma Sparks Revolution in Sustainable Industry

Vivek Verma, Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited, leads the charge in the Green Tech Revolution, pioneering sustainable technology across industries. Under his leadership, SEDL develops energy-efficient solutions, significantly reducing carbon emissions and enhancing operational efficiency worldwide, making a notable impact in the global economy.

Vivek Verma: Leading the Charge for a Green Tech Revolution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vivek Verma, the Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL), has emerged as a leading figure in the Green Tech Revolution, driving industries towards more sustainable futures through innovative technologies. Verma's journey from a backyard onion farmer to a global leader in energy-efficient solutions underlines his visionary leadership.

With a strong background in Agricultural and Thermal Engineering, he has transformed SEDL from a spray nozzle manufacturer into a pioneer in zero-carbon emission solutions, offering comprehensive turnkey systems to diverse industries, including sugar processing, water treatment, and bioenergy. The impact of Verma's work is felt in over 40 countries worldwide, helping reduce carbon footprints and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Verma's expertise in critical industrial processes has enabled SEDL to introduce groundbreaking innovations such as Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) systems and Low-Temperature Evaporators (LTE®), transforming sectors like sugar and biofuels. His dedication to research and advocacy in sustainability at international venues underscores his commitment to a greener industrial future.

Through collaborations like the 4G ethanol plant project with Jakson Green, aimed at boosting biofuel production and reducing fossil fuel dependency in India, Verma continues to push the boundaries of industrial efficiency intertwined with environmental responsibility, aligning with the goals of the Green Tech Revolution.

SEDL's achievements, evidenced by numerous awards and over 100 patents, along with Verma's global recognition, illustrate the company's impactful role in transforming industries sustainably, paving the way for economic and environmental advancements worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

