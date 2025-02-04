POSCO's Strategic Acquisition Receives CCI Green Light
The Competition Commission of India has approved a deal allowing POSCO India Processing Center to acquire LX International Corporation's stake in POSCO-India Pune Processing Center. Both entities are part of POSCO Holdings Inc., involved in the steel processing and distribution industry. Such transactions require regulatory approval to ensure fair market practices.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a pivotal acquisition deal involving two subsidiaries of South Korean steel giant POSCO.
According to the regulatory body's announcement, POSCO India Processing Center is set to purchase the entire shareholding of LX International Corporation in POSCO-India Pune Processing Center.
Both entities are integral to POSCO Holdings Inc., which specializes in steel processing and distribution. Regulatory approvals like this are crucial, as they help monitor and maintain fair competition in the market while preventing unfair business practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- POSCO
- CCI
- acquisition
- steel
- India
- Pune
- processing
- distribution
- regulatory
- competition
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur
Call for Tax Exemption on Life-saving Drugs in India