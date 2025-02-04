Left Menu

POSCO's Strategic Acquisition Receives CCI Green Light

The Competition Commission of India has approved a deal allowing POSCO India Processing Center to acquire LX International Corporation's stake in POSCO-India Pune Processing Center. Both entities are part of POSCO Holdings Inc., involved in the steel processing and distribution industry. Such transactions require regulatory approval to ensure fair market practices.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the green light to a pivotal acquisition deal involving two subsidiaries of South Korean steel giant POSCO.

According to the regulatory body's announcement, POSCO India Processing Center is set to purchase the entire shareholding of LX International Corporation in POSCO-India Pune Processing Center.

Both entities are integral to POSCO Holdings Inc., which specializes in steel processing and distribution. Regulatory approvals like this are crucial, as they help monitor and maintain fair competition in the market while preventing unfair business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

