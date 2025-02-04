Left Menu

Birla Corporation's Mixed Financial Performance Amid Cement Market Challenges

Birla Corporation reports a significant 71.42% drop in net profit to Rs 31.19 crore in the December quarter, mainly due to lower cement sales realisation. While cement sales volume rose, revenue from operations fell by 2.32%. Jute segment saw a 27.23% revenue increase despite reporting a cash loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:50 IST
Birla Corporation's Mixed Financial Performance Amid Cement Market Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Birla Corporation Ltd, a key player in the cement industry under the M P Birla Group, has announced a steep decline in its net profit for the December quarter. The company recorded a 71.42% drop in profit, down to Rs 31.19 crore, largely attributed to reduced sales realisation in its cement business.

Despite facing lower revenue realisation, Birla Corporation experienced a 7% rise in cement sales volume, translating into a 92% capacity utilisation compared to 85% in the previous year. This improvement in volume, however, was overshadowed by a 9.5% decrease in revenue per tonne due to lower market prices in key regions.

The firm's jute segment performed better, with a remarkable 27.23% boost in revenue. Yet, it suffered from decreased government orders and rising costs, resulting in a Rs 4.60 crore cash loss. Looking forward, the company remains optimistic as cement prices begin to recover, signaling potential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025