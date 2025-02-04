Birla Corporation's Mixed Financial Performance Amid Cement Market Challenges

Birla Corporation Ltd, a key player in the cement industry under the M P Birla Group, has announced a steep decline in its net profit for the December quarter. The company recorded a 71.42% drop in profit, down to Rs 31.19 crore, largely attributed to reduced sales realisation in its cement business.

Despite facing lower revenue realisation, Birla Corporation experienced a 7% rise in cement sales volume, translating into a 92% capacity utilisation compared to 85% in the previous year. This improvement in volume, however, was overshadowed by a 9.5% decrease in revenue per tonne due to lower market prices in key regions.

The firm's jute segment performed better, with a remarkable 27.23% boost in revenue. Yet, it suffered from decreased government orders and rising costs, resulting in a Rs 4.60 crore cash loss. Looking forward, the company remains optimistic as cement prices begin to recover, signaling potential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)