Tragic Train Dispute: Fatal Attack Over Seat in Maharashtra

A dispute over a seat on the Chennai-Jodhpur Express led to a fatal attack at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra. A 26-year-old man was killed, and another injured when attackers, summoned by a passenger, assaulted them with sharp weapons. Police have arrested one suspect and detained a minor.

Updated: 04-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the Chennai-Jodhpur Express, where a dispute over a seat resulted in a fatal attack at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, police reported Tuesday.

In the altercation, 26-year-old Sumer Singh was killed, and Parbat Parihar, 40, sustained injuries when a group attacked them. The conflict erupted following an argument over seating arrangements.

Authorities have arrested one individual and detained a minor connected to the assault. Despite the railway staff's intervention, the attackers managed to escape. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

