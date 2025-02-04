Tragic Train Dispute: Fatal Attack Over Seat in Maharashtra

A tragic incident unfolded on the Chennai-Jodhpur Express, where a dispute over a seat resulted in a fatal attack at Nandurbar railway station in Maharashtra, police reported Tuesday.

In the altercation, 26-year-old Sumer Singh was killed, and Parbat Parihar, 40, sustained injuries when a group attacked them. The conflict erupted following an argument over seating arrangements.

Authorities have arrested one individual and detained a minor connected to the assault. Despite the railway staff's intervention, the attackers managed to escape. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway.

