In a significant diplomatic move, Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa engaged in discussions on strengthening economic ties during his visit to Turkey. Turkish companies have unveiled major expansion plans, with expectations of a potential tripling of trade with Syria.

Tunings to bolster economic relations were noticeable as Turkish exports to Syria saw a dramatic increase post the removal of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The Turkish Exporters Assembly reported a 20% rise in December and a staggering 38% in January, hinting at prosperous times ahead.

With Syria's immediate need for reconstruction, Turkish machinery exports soared by 244% last month, propelling talks of a free trade agreement. The focus is on reviving a once thriving trade line, ensuring security, and taking steps to eliminate the buffer zone at the Bab el-Hawa crossing to further enhance trading conditions.

