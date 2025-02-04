Turkish-Syrian Trade: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Turkey aims to boost economic ties, with Turkish companies planning significant expansion in Syria. Turkish exports to Syria have surged, indicating potential growth in bilateral trade, and discussions are underway for a free trade agreement, targeting a $10 billion trade target.
In a significant diplomatic move, Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa engaged in discussions on strengthening economic ties during his visit to Turkey. Turkish companies have unveiled major expansion plans, with expectations of a potential tripling of trade with Syria.
Tunings to bolster economic relations were noticeable as Turkish exports to Syria saw a dramatic increase post the removal of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The Turkish Exporters Assembly reported a 20% rise in December and a staggering 38% in January, hinting at prosperous times ahead.
With Syria's immediate need for reconstruction, Turkish machinery exports soared by 244% last month, propelling talks of a free trade agreement. The focus is on reviving a once thriving trade line, ensuring security, and taking steps to eliminate the buffer zone at the Bab el-Hawa crossing to further enhance trading conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
