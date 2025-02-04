Left Menu

Turkish-Syrian Trade: A New Era of Economic Collaboration

Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Turkey aims to boost economic ties, with Turkish companies planning significant expansion in Syria. Turkish exports to Syria have surged, indicating potential growth in bilateral trade, and discussions are underway for a free trade agreement, targeting a $10 billion trade target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:34 IST
Turkish-Syrian Trade: A New Era of Economic Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa engaged in discussions on strengthening economic ties during his visit to Turkey. Turkish companies have unveiled major expansion plans, with expectations of a potential tripling of trade with Syria.

Tunings to bolster economic relations were noticeable as Turkish exports to Syria saw a dramatic increase post the removal of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. The Turkish Exporters Assembly reported a 20% rise in December and a staggering 38% in January, hinting at prosperous times ahead.

With Syria's immediate need for reconstruction, Turkish machinery exports soared by 244% last month, propelling talks of a free trade agreement. The focus is on reviving a once thriving trade line, ensuring security, and taking steps to eliminate the buffer zone at the Bab el-Hawa crossing to further enhance trading conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025