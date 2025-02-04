India Expands Fresh Produce Exports to New Markets

In a significant development, India has expanded its fresh produce exports, including baby corn and pomegranates, to 17 new international markets, the commerce ministry revealed on Tuesday.

This strategic growth comes as a result of diverse initiatives, including participation in global trade fairs and active negotiation for market access, as well as organizing buyer-seller meets.

With these efforts, India has managed to export fruits and vegetables to a total of 123 countries in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a substantial milestone in its agricultural export sector.

