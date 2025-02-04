Left Menu

India Expands Fresh Produce Exports to New Markets

India has successfully expanded its export markets for fresh produce, including baby corn and pomegranates, to 17 new countries in the past three years. This achievement is credited to strategic efforts such as participation in international trade fairs and orchestrating buyer-seller meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:02 IST
India Expands Fresh Produce Exports to New Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, India has expanded its fresh produce exports, including baby corn and pomegranates, to 17 new international markets, the commerce ministry revealed on Tuesday.

This strategic growth comes as a result of diverse initiatives, including participation in global trade fairs and active negotiation for market access, as well as organizing buyer-seller meets.

With these efforts, India has managed to export fruits and vegetables to a total of 123 countries in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a substantial milestone in its agricultural export sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025