India Expands Fresh Produce Exports to New Markets
India has successfully expanded its export markets for fresh produce, including baby corn and pomegranates, to 17 new countries in the past three years. This achievement is credited to strategic efforts such as participation in international trade fairs and orchestrating buyer-seller meetings.
In a significant development, India has expanded its fresh produce exports, including baby corn and pomegranates, to 17 new international markets, the commerce ministry revealed on Tuesday.
This strategic growth comes as a result of diverse initiatives, including participation in global trade fairs and active negotiation for market access, as well as organizing buyer-seller meets.
With these efforts, India has managed to export fruits and vegetables to a total of 123 countries in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a substantial milestone in its agricultural export sector.
