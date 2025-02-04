Left Menu

Maharashtra-US Partnership: Energizing Industrial Growth

Mike Hankey, US Consul General in Mumbai, engaged in talks with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis about cooperation opportunities in energy, technology, and infrastructure. Discussions highlighted the positive environment for industrial growth, boosting US investment interest following agreements signed in Davos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:31 IST
Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to explore collaborative opportunities across multiple sectors.

The discussion centered on accelerating cooperation in energy, cutting-edge technology, and infrastructure development, as revealed in an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Hankey praised the conducive business environment in Maharashtra, drawing interest from American companies in the wake of successful investment agreements signed at Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

