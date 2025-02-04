Maharashtra-US Partnership: Energizing Industrial Growth

Consul General of the United States in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, visited Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to explore collaborative opportunities across multiple sectors.

The discussion centered on accelerating cooperation in energy, cutting-edge technology, and infrastructure development, as revealed in an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Hankey praised the conducive business environment in Maharashtra, drawing interest from American companies in the wake of successful investment agreements signed at Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)