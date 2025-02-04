Guantanamo Bay Set to Receive First Migrant Flight

The U.S. military is on the verge of initiating a new chapter in its immigration policy, with the first aircraft carrying detained migrants to Guantanamo Bay taking off on Tuesday. This move is part of President Donald Trump's broader initiative to potentially house tens of thousands of migrants at the Cuban naval base.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the ongoing departure to FOX Business, detailing that the flight includes nearly a dozen migrants. This marks the beginning of a series of expected transfers designed to address the growing number of migrants at U.S. detention facilities.

Further, the Pentagon revealed plans to deport over 5,000 migrants currently held in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. This effort also includes previously conducted military flights deporting individuals to countries such as Guatemala, Peru, Honduras, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)