Left Menu

Guantanamo Bay Set to Receive First Migrant Flight

The U.S. military is preparing to fly detained migrants to Guantanamo Bay as part of President Trump's plan to expand migrant detention facilities at the naval base in Cuba. The first flight is expected to carry nearly a dozen migrants, marking a significant move in the administration's immigration strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:06 IST
Guantanamo Bay Set to Receive First Migrant Flight

The U.S. military is on the verge of initiating a new chapter in its immigration policy, with the first aircraft carrying detained migrants to Guantanamo Bay taking off on Tuesday. This move is part of President Donald Trump's broader initiative to potentially house tens of thousands of migrants at the Cuban naval base.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the ongoing departure to FOX Business, detailing that the flight includes nearly a dozen migrants. This marks the beginning of a series of expected transfers designed to address the growing number of migrants at U.S. detention facilities.

Further, the Pentagon revealed plans to deport over 5,000 migrants currently held in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. This effort also includes previously conducted military flights deporting individuals to countries such as Guatemala, Peru, Honduras, and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025