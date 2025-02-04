TNT Explosives Discovered at Odisha Railway Station
Security personnel discovered 12 TNT explosive cylinders on a goods train at Kantabanji Railway Station, Odisha. These belonged to Ordnance Factory Badmal and were returned after documentation. A high-level investigation is ongoing to address this security concern.
Security personnel discovered 12 TNT explosive cylinders Tuesday on a goods train at Odisha's Kantabanji Railway Station, raising security concerns.
Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials visited the scene, but no case has been registered to date.
The ordinance belongs to Ordnance Factory Badmal, with investigations ongoing to determine lapses in handling the consignment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
