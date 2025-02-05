Honda-Nissan Merger Talks Hit Roadblock Amid Industry Disruptions

In a significant development for the automotive industry, Japanese car manufacturers Honda and Nissan may end their merger negotiations, a move likely to place significant strain on the already struggling Nissan. According to multiple sources cited by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the two companies, which had commenced talks last year, are reconsidering their merger plans.

The proposed merger was intended to respond to the rising competition from new electric vehicle entrants such as China's BYD. The combination would have created the world's third-largest auto group, behind only Toyota and Volkswagen. However, disruptions from industry shifts, combined with potential tariffs from former U.S. President Donald Trump, have complicated the discussions.

Honda's value, nearly five times that of Nissan, adds another layer of complexity. Discussions remain ongoing, with both companies scheduled to hold board meetings shortly. While Nissan's long-term ally Renault is open to the merger, its smaller ally Mitsubishi Motors might not join. Observers are eagerly awaiting a definitive announcement by mid-February.

