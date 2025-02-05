India's EV Revolution: Challenges and Opportunities

India's journey toward electric vehicle (EV) adoption remains slow, according to Moody's latest report, with EVs constituting only 2.5% of the country's passenger vehicle market. This figure falls far short of the government's ambitious target of 30% by 2030, positioning India behind both regional and global counterparts.

The report underscores the potential impact of policy initiatives and incentives introduced in the Union Budget. These measures, including import duty exemptions on raw materials critical for EV battery production, are expected to foster the development of a domestic EV manufacturing sector over time, despite the existing slow adoption rate.

One significant factor for accelerating EV adoption is the enhancement of domestic lithium-ion battery production, which could lower costs and make EVs more affordable for consumers. Moody's also highlighted issues affecting Indian miners, with an emphasis on competitive pricing strategies due to import parity pricing. The establishment of a state mining index aims to correct this disparity, thus benefiting the industry.

Additionally, the government's focus on recovering critical minerals from mining byproducts could minimize environmental impact, though it may result in increased capital spending for mining firms. As India's passenger vehicle industry recovers and grows at an expected rate of 4% in fiscal 2025-26, these developments could sustain momentum in the automotive sector despite current EV adoption challenges.

