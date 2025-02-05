Indrani Mukerjea's Unbroken Triumphs at PVLF 2025
Indrani Mukerjea's memoir Unbroken wins Best Debut Non-Fiction Award at PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2025. The memoir, published by HarperCollins India, details her journey from media entrepreneur to author, exploring themes of resilience and redemption. The festival celebrates literary storytelling, highlighting Mukerjea's significant achievement.
New Delhi, February 5: Celebrated author and former media entrepreneur Indrani Mukerjea has been honored with the Best Debut Non-Fiction Award for her memoir, Unbroken, at the 2025 PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival Author Excellence Awards. The award ceremony took place at the historic Sunder Nursery Amphitheatre in New Delhi, drawing the attendance of literary figures.
Published by HarperCollins India in July 2023, Mukerjea's Unbroken offers a candid narrative of her personal journey, mapping her transition from childhood in Guwahati to prominence in the media industry. The memoir has been lauded for its exploration of resilience, betrayal, and the pursuit of justice.
Mukerjea remarked on her win, stating, "This award is profoundly humbling and serves as a reminder of the power of resilience and hope." She further elaborated on the writing process as a transformative endeavor that helped her reclaim her voice.
The PVLF 2025, themed "Creating Resilience Through Storytelling," served as an apt backdrop for Mukerjea's memoir. The festival stands as a critical platform in India's literary scene, celebrating both established and emerging authors.
HarperCollins India expressed pride over Mukerjea's accolade, highlighting the esteemed publisher's commitment to diverse narratives. Frontlist Media's Kapil Gupta, director of the PVLF Festival, emphasized the festival's role in fostering unbiased literary recognition.
Unbroken is available at major retailers, including Amazon, continuing to engage readers with its deep, introspective storytelling. The memoir not only narrates Mukerjea's life but also inspires broader discussions on overcoming adversity. Source: PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2025.
