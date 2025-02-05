Pilgrimage Bus Crash: Eight Injured in Uttar Pradesh Accident

Eight individuals were hurt in an accident on National Highway-2 in Saini, Uttar Pradesh, involving a bus carrying pilgrims, police reported on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, the bus struck another vehicle near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Locals alerted authorities, who promptly transported the injured to a trauma center. The bus driver, entrapped in the steering area, was rescued and hospitalized. All injured are stable and will be transferred to Prayagraj upon recovery. An investigation is underway to identify the other vehicle involved.

