Left Menu

Pilgrimage Bus Crash: Eight Injured in Uttar Pradesh Accident

Eight people sustained injuries in a collision involving a pilgrim bus and another vehicle on National Highway-2 in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing when the bus driver allegedly fell asleep. The injured were transported to a trauma center, and their conditions are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:01 IST
Pilgrimage Bus Crash: Eight Injured in Uttar Pradesh Accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight individuals were hurt in an accident on National Highway-2 in Saini, Uttar Pradesh, involving a bus carrying pilgrims, police reported on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma, the bus struck another vehicle near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing when the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Locals alerted authorities, who promptly transported the injured to a trauma center. The bus driver, entrapped in the steering area, was rescued and hospitalized. All injured are stable and will be transferred to Prayagraj upon recovery. An investigation is underway to identify the other vehicle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025