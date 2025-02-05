Reliance Industries to Invest Rs 50,000 Crore in West Bengal

In a significant announcement at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled plans for a Rs 50,000 crore investment in West Bengal by the decade's end.

This strategic move aims to generate 100,000 jobs, underpinning Reliance's role in boosting the economic landscape of the state.

Ambani emphasized the company's dedication to sectors like digital services, green energy, and retail, marking a transformative era for Bengal as it continues to be a pivotal growth hub for Reliance Industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)