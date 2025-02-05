Left Menu

JSW Group's Power Move: A Rs 16,000 Crore Investment Unveiled

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced a massive Rs 16,000 crore investment to develop a 1,600 MW power project in Salboni, West Bengal. At the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, Jindal discussed plans to double the capacity with future investments and also establish an industrial park and infrastructure at Durgapur airport.

Updated: 05-02-2025 16:36 IST
In a significant announcement at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal revealed plans for a substantial Rs 16,000 crore investment in a 1,600 MW power project in Salboni, West Bengal.

JSW aims to expand its capacity further, with Jindal hinting at doubling the project scales through similar investments. This move complements the group's strategy to bolster both industrial park development and infrastructure at the Durgapur airport.

The project, secured under a competitive bidding process organized by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), is a major leap in JSW Energy's aspirations to surpass its 20 GW generation target ahead of the 2030 deadline.

