Bengal's Business Boom: New Synergy Committee Announced

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a state-level synergy committee to boost ease of doing business. Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit, Banerjee emphasized the state's robust economic growth and the creation of economic corridors to enhance infrastructure and stimulate progress.

In a significant move to enhance business growth, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared the formation of a new state-level synergy committee on Wednesday. The announcement was made during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), with an aim to improve the ease of doing business in the region.

Highlighting West Bengal’s economic advancements, Banerjee focused on infrastructure undertakings, particularly the construction of six economic corridors along national highways. She assured investors of the state's stable government where 'no man-days are lost,' promoting a pro-business environment.

Banerjee also highlighted the state's surpassing growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) over the national GDP in the past year. She celebrated social welfare initiatives, like the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which empower women, emphasizing unity and inclusivity as vital strengths of her government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

