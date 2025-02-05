Adani Family's 'Mangal Seva': A New Chapter in Jeet Adani's Life
Ahead of Jeet Adani's wedding, the Adani family announces 'Mangal Seva', pledging Rs 10 lakh to 500 newly married women with disabilities annually. This initiative, inspired by Gautam Adani's social philosophy, begins with Jeet meeting beneficiaries, showcasing a commitment to philanthropy and service.
In a heartwarming gesture coinciding with his upcoming wedding, Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, is spearheading a philanthropic initiative called 'Mangal Seva'. This program, announced ahead of Jeet's nuptials, aims to financially support newly married women with disabilities.
The initiative will see 500 beneficiaries annually receiving Rs 10 lakh each. This significant pledge was marked by a meeting Jeet held with 21 newlywed women with disabilities, just days before his wedding to Diva Shah in Ahmedabad.
Gautam Adani, expressing joy over his son's commitment to service, noted that Jeet and Diva's journey is beginning on a virtuous note. Inspired by his mother, Priti Adani, Jeet is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, aligning with the Adani family's long-standing tradition of community service and empowerment.
