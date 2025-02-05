Left Menu

Adani Family's 'Mangal Seva': A New Chapter in Jeet Adani's Life

Ahead of Jeet Adani's wedding, the Adani family announces 'Mangal Seva', pledging Rs 10 lakh to 500 newly married women with disabilities annually. This initiative, inspired by Gautam Adani's social philosophy, begins with Jeet meeting beneficiaries, showcasing a commitment to philanthropy and service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:46 IST
Adani Family's 'Mangal Seva': A New Chapter in Jeet Adani's Life
Adani family pledges support for newly married Divyang women (Image: X/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming gesture coinciding with his upcoming wedding, Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, is spearheading a philanthropic initiative called 'Mangal Seva'. This program, announced ahead of Jeet's nuptials, aims to financially support newly married women with disabilities.

The initiative will see 500 beneficiaries annually receiving Rs 10 lakh each. This significant pledge was marked by a meeting Jeet held with 21 newlywed women with disabilities, just days before his wedding to Diva Shah in Ahmedabad.

Gautam Adani, expressing joy over his son's commitment to service, noted that Jeet and Diva's journey is beginning on a virtuous note. Inspired by his mother, Priti Adani, Jeet is deeply involved in philanthropic efforts, aligning with the Adani family's long-standing tradition of community service and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025