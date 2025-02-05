Left Menu

Interarch's Profits Surge by 28% in Q3

Interarch Building Products Ltd posted a 28% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 28.19 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 21.99 crore last year. The company's total income rose to Rs 369.27 crore, up from Rs 321.24 crore, marking significant growth in its sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:02 IST
Interarch's Profits Surge by 28% in Q3
  • Country:
  • India

Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a notable 28% rise in net profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 28.19 crore, up from Rs 21.99 crore during the same timeframe last year.

The company's total income for the third quarter has also seen a substantial increase, reaching Rs 369.27 crore compared to Rs 321.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to their regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Specializing in turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions, Interarch has demonstrated significant growth within their sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025