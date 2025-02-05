Interarch's Profits Surge by 28% in Q3

Interarch Building Products Ltd has reported a notable 28% rise in net profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 28.19 crore, up from Rs 21.99 crore during the same timeframe last year.

The company's total income for the third quarter has also seen a substantial increase, reaching Rs 369.27 crore compared to Rs 321.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to their regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Specializing in turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions, Interarch has demonstrated significant growth within their sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)