Interarch's Profits Surge by 28% in Q3
Interarch Building Products Ltd posted a 28% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 28.19 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 21.99 crore last year. The company's total income rose to Rs 369.27 crore, up from Rs 321.24 crore, marking significant growth in its sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:02 IST
- Country:
- India
The company's total income for the third quarter has also seen a substantial increase, reaching Rs 369.27 crore compared to Rs 321.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to their regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Specializing in turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions, Interarch has demonstrated significant growth within their sector.
