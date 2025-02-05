Tremors Shake Santorini: An Island on Edge

As Santorini trembles for a sixth consecutive day, the island witnesses a significant exodus of visitors and residents. Nearly 6,000 individuals have already left, spurred by persistent seismic activity that has shaken the ground and instilled fears of a potential major quake.

The seasonal influx of tourists, which swells the island's population dramatically beyond its permanent 15,000 residents, has made safety a priority. Officials have enacted several precautionary measures, including halting construction and closing schools across Santorini and neighboring islands.

Despite the cancellation of ferry routes due to rough seas, Aegean Airlines maintains six flights, including emergency services. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with seismologists warning that the seismic activity may persist. As locals report a lull in quakes, government officials prepare to address the crisis formally.

(With inputs from agencies.)