Tremors Shake Santorini: An Island on Edge

Santorini faces tremors for the sixth day, causing evacuations. Approximately 6,000 people have left due to quakes, sparking concerns about a major earthquake despite quieter activity on Wednesday. Safety measures include school shutdowns and pool emptying. Authorities continue monitoring, with government discussions scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

As Santorini trembles for a sixth consecutive day, the island witnesses a significant exodus of visitors and residents. Nearly 6,000 individuals have already left, spurred by persistent seismic activity that has shaken the ground and instilled fears of a potential major quake.

The seasonal influx of tourists, which swells the island's population dramatically beyond its permanent 15,000 residents, has made safety a priority. Officials have enacted several precautionary measures, including halting construction and closing schools across Santorini and neighboring islands.

Despite the cancellation of ferry routes due to rough seas, Aegean Airlines maintains six flights, including emergency services. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with seismologists warning that the seismic activity may persist. As locals report a lull in quakes, government officials prepare to address the crisis formally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

