Bengal's Business Boom: Banerjee Unveils New Growth Initiatives at Global Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reinforced her government's pro-business stance, emphasizing industrial growth and infrastructure development. At the eighth Bengal Global Business Summit, she announced a state-level synergy committee to streamline business operations.

Significant attention was given to the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project, signaled as crucial to the state's industrial future. Banerjee promises that infrastructure is ready and coal extraction could start soon, pledging job creation and adequate compensation for land donors.

Banerjee also lauded Bengal's economic performance, highlighting a faster GDP growth rate than the national average and efforts in social welfare, while citing global accolades for state programs. Addressing criticisms of business summits, she touted them as pivotal for Bengal's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)