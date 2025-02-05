Bengal's Business Boom: Banerjee Unveils New Growth Initiatives at Global Summit
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee emphasized industrial growth at the Bengal Global Business Summit, announcing a new state synergy committee for business facilitation. Highlighting the Deocha-Pachami coal project as a growth catalyst, Banerjee underscored robust state infrastructure and commitments to social welfare and women empowerment.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reinforced her government's pro-business stance, emphasizing industrial growth and infrastructure development. At the eighth Bengal Global Business Summit, she announced a state-level synergy committee to streamline business operations.
Significant attention was given to the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project, signaled as crucial to the state's industrial future. Banerjee promises that infrastructure is ready and coal extraction could start soon, pledging job creation and adequate compensation for land donors.
Banerjee also lauded Bengal's economic performance, highlighting a faster GDP growth rate than the national average and efforts in social welfare, while citing global accolades for state programs. Addressing criticisms of business summits, she touted them as pivotal for Bengal's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
