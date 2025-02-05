Left Menu

Gold Prices on Hold Due to Delhi Elections

Gold prices were not available as the local markets closed in observance of the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, investors were left in limbo as gold prices were not available. The local markets shut their doors, observing the Delhi Assembly elections.

This pause in market activities is a regular occurrence during major electoral events, as businesses prioritize civic duties.

Such closures, while brief, have a noticeable impact on commodities trading and investor strategy.

