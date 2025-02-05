Welspun Corp's Profits Surge Amid Lower Expenses
Welspun Corp Ltd reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 672.19 crore in the December quarter due to reduced expenses. Despite a drop in total income, the company's earnings increased by over two-fold compared to the same period last year.
Last year's net profit for the same period was reported at Rs 293.70 crore. Despite the notable profit growth, the company's total income has seen a decline, falling to Rs 3,656.57 crore from Rs 4,758.17 crore recorded a year prior.
Renowned for being one of the world's largest large-diameter pipe manufacturers, Welspun Corp maintains a strong global presence across six continents and 50 countries, underscoring its prominence in the sector.
