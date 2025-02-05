Left Menu

Welspun Corp's Profits Surge Amid Lower Expenses

Welspun Corp Ltd reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 672.19 crore in the December quarter due to reduced expenses. Despite a drop in total income, the company's earnings increased by over two-fold compared to the same period last year.

Updated: 05-02-2025 18:02 IST
  • India

Welspun Corp Ltd announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net profits, posting Rs 672.19 crore for the December quarter, more than doubling its figures from the previous year. The company attributes this financial success to significantly reduced expenses.

Last year's net profit for the same period was reported at Rs 293.70 crore. Despite the notable profit growth, the company's total income has seen a decline, falling to Rs 3,656.57 crore from Rs 4,758.17 crore recorded a year prior.

Renowned for being one of the world's largest large-diameter pipe manufacturers, Welspun Corp maintains a strong global presence across six continents and 50 countries, underscoring its prominence in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

