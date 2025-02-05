Pharma Giants Face Growth, Regulatory Hurdles Amid Global Health Shifts

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for growth and regulatory challenges this year, led by major companies like Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca. On Wednesday, Novo Nordisk announced an increase in emissions due to skyrocketing growth, driven primarily by its obesity drug Wegovy. To meet growing demand, the company is ramping up production investments significantly.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca shareholders are anxiously awaiting more details on an unfolding investigation in China involving a top executive, Leon Wang. Despite posting a strong quarterly performance, the probe casts uncertainty over the company's prospects in one of its vital markets.

In the competitive obesity drug market, Novo Nordisk saw a doubling in Wegovy sales during the last quarter, though they anticipate slower growth due to rising competition from Eli Lilly. Additionally, Novo Nordisk is preparing to seek regulatory approval for its CagriSema obesity drug in 2026, slightly later than initially planned, while Eli Lilly and other companies adjust strategies to enhance sales amid shifting market dynamics.

Elsewhere, Cencora has lifted its profit projections for 2025, buoyed by increased demand for specialty medications. The company, headquartered in Pennsylvania, announced a revised expected profit range, reflecting optimism despite a fluctuating regulatory landscape.

In political news, the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary under the Trump administration faces key Senate votes, with assurances given on vaccine program protections gaining vital Republican support.

