Patanjali Partners with IBSFINtech for Treasury Evolution

The Patanjali Group has announced a significant collaboration with IBSFINtech, a leader in Treasury Management Solutions, aimed at revolutionizing its treasury and trade finance operations. The integration of IBSFINtech's platform with Patanjali's existing ERP system marks a crucial step in the group's digital evolution, reflecting a commitment to enhanced financial strategies.

In a recent statement, Patanjali highlighted that real-time analytics and actionable insights derived from this partnership will bolster risk management and improve organizational agility. According to Sanjeev Asthana, CEO of Patanjali Foods, this initiative underscores the group's dedication to innovative financial solutions, aligning with its global expansion objectives and addressing complexities in Forex management and market volatility.

Kumar Rajesh, CFO of Patanjali Group, emphasized the impact of the collaboration on operational transparency and financial ecosystem simplification, enabling the organization to confidently navigate the dynamic financial landscape. Priyendu Jha, VP and Head of Treasury Management of Patanjali, noted the critical role of automation in harmonizing global operations and mitigating risks.

CM Grover, MD & CEO of IBSFINtech, expressed pride in partnering with the iconic Indian brand, noting that the project enhances financial planning and resource optimization by reducing manual interventions and streamlining processes. Patanjali, founded by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, continues to expand across food, personal care, and various other sectors.

Patanjali Foods, a central component of the group, is a company with a revenue of USD 4 billion, while IBSFINtech, headquartered in Bengaluru, has a global presence, including in the USA and Middle East. IBSFINtech, an ISO-certified enterprise, spearheads the digitization of financial management services worldwide.

