Tarmac Tangle: Plane Collision at Seattle Airport

A Japan Airlines plane clipped the tail of a parked Delta aircraft at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, causing no injuries. Passengers were safely transferred to the terminal. The Delta plane was set for deicing when the collision occurred. Airport operations experienced minimal disruption with an investigation underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 06-02-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:46 IST
  • United States

In an unusual incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Japan Airlines aircraft collided with the tail of a stationary Delta plane early Wednesday morning. According to airport authorities, the collision happened at approximately 10:17 a.m., with no reported injuries.

Delta airline's spokesperson, Samantha Moore Facteau, confirmed that their Boeing 737 was on standby for deicing. It was during this waiting period that the Japan Airlines plane reportedly touched its wingtip to the Delta aircraft's tail. The Delta flight, carrying 142 passengers to Puerto Vallarta, had to be transferred to another aircraft.

Passenger Jason Chan, aboard the Delta flight, described the event as 'surreal,' noting a shaking sensation during the impact. Despite the incident, airport function remained largely unaffected as it took place on a taxi lane. Authorities are investigating the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

