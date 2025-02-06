Left Menu

Data Patterns’ Profit Margins Steady Amid Revenue Dip

Data Patterns (India) Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 44.66 crore for Q3 2024-25, down from Rs 50.97 crore the previous year. Revenue declined due to delayed orders. The order book stands at Rs 1,094.99 crore, with potential additions increasing it to Rs 1,184.14 crore.

  • Country:
  • India

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, a noted player in defense and aerospace electronics, reported a quarterly profit of Rs 44.66 crore for Q3 of the 2024-25 financial year. This marked a decrease from the Rs 50.97 crore profit recorded during the same period last year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 107.73 crore, slightly down from Rs 110.59 crore in the previous year. The company's revenue for the quarter was hit by delays in order receipt and product delivery to customers.

Despite the revenue challenges, Data Patterns' order book remains robust at Rs 1,094.99 crore, potentially expanding to Rs 1,184.14 crore with newly negotiated contracts. Chairman Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan emphasized the company's ongoing commitment to operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

