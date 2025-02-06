Goa's E-Auction of Iron Ore: A Revenue Boost

In a recent address to the Goa legislative assembly, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai revealed that the state government anticipates significant revenue from the e-auction of unclaimed iron ore heaps located on private properties.

Governor Pillai detailed the revised Goa Iron Ore Mining Dump Handling Policy, 2023, designed to permit the e-auction of ore dumps across the state. The move is expected to maximize revenue and increase employment opportunities as the state rolls out permits and leases for mining and mineral extraction.

Additionally, initiatives like MSME Samadhan and the Chief Minister's Rozgar Yojana were discussed, showcasing Goa's efforts in providing financial aid and employment opportunities to its residents, including the promotion of beekeeping under targeted welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)